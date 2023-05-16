Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Holds Well At Weekend Box Office Chris Pratt continued his dominance at the Weekend Box Office as Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 and Mario remained #1 and #2.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 squashed some "Marvel is dead!" talk at the weekend box office in its second week. It only dropped -49%, much better than the previous few MCU releases, and scored $62 million. That brings its two-week total to $215.2 million, though with Fast X opening next week and The Little Mermaid the week after, expect that spectacular hold to probably only be for one week. Still, $300 million domestic is in play for sure, and worldwide we are already at $530 million and should get to $700 million by the end of the summer.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie have now ruled the box office for six straight weeks, making 2023 the year of Chris Pratt, as much as that may bug some of you. The Mario film continues to just rake in coins, adding another $12.6 million. Third place went to the week's only major release, Book Club: Next Chapter. That one came in below expectations with only $$6.7 million. Guess they should have taken a page out of the Paramount playbook with discounted tickets as they did with 80 For Brady. Fourth place went to Evil Dead Rise with $3.7 million, and rounding out the top five was, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. with $2.5 million.

The weekend box office top five for May 12th:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3- $62 million The Super Mario Bros. Movie- $12.6 million Book Club: Next Chapter- $6.7 million Evil Dead Rise- $3.7 million Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret- $2.5 million

Next week, Fast X resets the top five again, as someone other than Chris Pratt will be in the top spot. Unless he has a cameo…