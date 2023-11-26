Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, napoleon, Weekend Box Office, wish

Hunger Games Wins Thanksgiving Weekend Box Office

Hunger Games won its second straight Weekend Box Office, holding off the latest offering from Disney, as well as Napoleon.

Article Summary Hunger Games dominates box office with $42M, nearing $100M total.

Disney's Wish and Ridley Scott's Napoleon vie closely for second.

Trolls Band Together and Thanksgiving round out the top five.

Upcoming Godzilla Minus One and Beyonce's concert film eye debut.

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes held off some stiff competition this holiday box office weekend to stay number one. The prequel added $42 million over the five-day holiday period, Pushing it close to the $100 million mark in its first two weekends in theaters. That is a big win for Lionsgate, who had to have this penciled in as a loss with a new Disney film and four or five other new releases gobbling up money in the marketplace right now. This was the best five-day Thanksgiving box office post-pandemic, with the take at $173.9 million overall.

Hunger Games Survives Crowded Marketplace

Hunger Games takes its victory lap, while Disney licks its wounds. The new animated film Wish ends up in third for now, though it's super close with Ridley Scott's Napoleon for second place. The historical epic came in at $32.5 million for the five-day, while Wish scored $31.7. They might flip with each other when the actuals come out on Monday morning. Still, Disney has to feel wounded at the moment. Wish is a more traditional release for them, and to see it open below expectations again is troubling. Not many of their releases this year opened particularly strong, no matter the quality. Now they have to hope that the film with have legs through the holidays like Elemental did through the summer. They also will officially see The Marvels end up the lowest-grossing Marvel Studios film, as it fell out of the top five this week and is still $23 million away from the $100 million mark.

Fourth place went to another family film, with Trolls Band Together adding $$25.3 million. Trolls and Wish will be fighting for the family dollar for a couple of weeks now. Rounding out the top five was Eli Roth's Thanksgiving, adding $11.1 million. The horror film has now made $24 million in two weeks and has recouped its budget.

The Thanksgiving weekend box office top five:

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes- $42 million Napoleon- $32.5 million Wish- $31.7 million Trolls Band Together- $25.3 million Thanksgiving- $11.1 million

Next week, two interesting films enter the marketplace, trying to make a dent. Godzilla Minus One has been a big success overseas, and showings of the latest kaiju film will start midweek. The other is a concert film, as Beyonce tries to cash in ala Taylor Swift this fall with The Renaissance Tour film. My guess is that she makes enough to take the top spot, but with about $45 million, not quite the $90 million+ Taylor scored.

