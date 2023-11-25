Posted in: Disney, Movies, Review | Tagged: ariana debose, chris pine, disney, wish

Disney's Wish Is A Fun Celebration Of 100 Years Of Magic {Review}

Disney Wish is a wonderful tribute to the studio and 100 years of animation, with plenty moments that put a smile on your face.

Article Summary "Wish" heralds a Disney reset with its engaging storyline and charming characters.

Stars Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine deliver memorable performances in key roles.

Despite its brevity, the film's music and easter eggs enrich the Disney legacy.

A heartwarming celebration of Disney's centenary that's sure to delight families.

Disney's Wish is a right-the-ship moment for the animation studio after last year's Strange World misfire. Featuring an easy-to-enjoy story and fun characters, the film breezes by. That is also its biggest flaw; it is a rare instance in film lately where it doesn't feel long enough. Still, with fun music and a fun animation style, there is plenty here to put a smile on your face, especially if you are a Disney fan.

Disney's Wish Is Back To Basics

The last couple of years of Walt Disney Animation Studios have left a lot to be desired, and audiences have been lukewarm to them. Sure, Encanto had one of the best soundtracks produced in some time, but that is the exception, and it still took some time to catch on. Raya and the Last Dragon and Strange World didn't exactly set the world on fire either, so to say that they needed a reset is an understatement. Throw in misfires in their live-action division, and Disney is reeling a bit on the film side.

Into that landscape comes Wish, more of a straightforward story of a girl named Asha (Ariana DeBose) who wants to make the world a better place for her family and friends and selflessly makes it happen. Standing against her is sorcerer King Magnifico (Chris Pine), who is one of the more paranoid villains in some time in a Disney film. He controls all the wishes on the island they live on and decides which are worthy of granting based on how they will affect him. That doesn't sit well with Asha, who one night wishes upon a star that falls from the sky and befriends her and her pet goat, Valentino (Alan Tudyk). Together, they try to stay one step ahead of Magnifico and keep Star out of his hands while releasing everyone's wish back to them.

It is a cute story, and it is executed well. The film is directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn from a script by Jennifer Lee and Allison More. Team Frozen has a certain voice in animation, and this has a real Frozen feel to it. Magnifico is Hans from that film if he spent the whole movie not hiding who he was, and the devilish charm Pine brings to the performance makes him a memorable Disney villain. Everything he does is calculated and self-interested; gone is any notion that he could be redeemed. That makes him very refreshing and not something we have had in a while. Asha is a fun character as well, with some real Anna-meets-Mirabel vibes. It helps to have a powerhouse like DeBose voicing her. The whole cast is pretty solid overall, and it was a great decision not to give a voice to Star; the pull to do that must have been great. Even the music works well, with the two standouts being the Asha/Magnifico duet "At All Costs" and Pine's big solo song "This Is The Thanks I Get?!". The former will stand out for years, guaranteed to be the first dance at weddings.

Wish does feel short, which is its biggest flaw. It doesn't hurt the story as much as it hurts the side characters. Asha's friends are great characters; all are well-defined and get a moment to shine, but you can't get completely behind them. A turn from one character feels completely out of left field because of it and feels unnecessary. It would have been nice to spend more time with them, and the story and world beg for more time that you would happily give them. The world is set up so well it feels criminal that we only get 90 minutes to spend there. The divide in this film, though, will be the easter eggs. I'm not sure you can even call most of them that, as they come fast and furious at you right out in the open for the most part. Wish is the film celebrating 100 years of Walt Disney Animation, and they want you to know it. Sometimes, it can feel a bit too self-congratulatory, but it never entirely takes you out of the story and adds a fun wrinkle to viewing. The credits paying homage to every Disney animated film were a nice touch, and the after-credits scene will bring a tear to your eye.

Wish is the film Disney fans have been wanting from the studio all during this 100-year celebration—just a fun, solid film that will bring a smile to your face. Families will fall for this one the second the studio logo appears on screen, leaving you with magic in your heart that sometimes it feels like only Disney can put in there.

Wish Review by Jeremy Konrad 8.5 / 10 Disney's 100 year celebration culminates with Wish, a wonderful return to basics from the animation studio. It is a bit too short, but Disney fans will fall in love with the characters and music, not to mention all of the references to their rich history.

