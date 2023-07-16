Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1, Sound of Freedom, Weekend Box Office

Mission: Impossible Wins Weekend Box Office, But Underperforms

Mission Impossible did indeed win the Weekend Box Office but like many other films this summer, underperformed a bit.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One opened up in the number one spot at this weekend's box office, as most predicted, but well below projections like most blockbusters have done this summer. Really, at this point, the only two films that overperformed expectations would be Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Tom Cruise had the studio begin showings on Tuesday night to maximize their time in PFL screens like IMAX before ceding them to Oppenheimer next week. Over the five days, the latest Ethan Hunt adventure scored $80 million. That's well below what most were expecting over the five days, as many thought the film would get a bump from audiences carrying over from last summer's Top Gun: Maverick. Over the proper weekend three-day, the gross stands at $56.2 million. Not great. Worldwide, however, we have a gross of $235 million, so overall a good start.

Mission: Impossible Now Fights Barbie, Oppenheimer, and…Sound of Freedom

Mission: Impossible actually had a big chunk of its business taken out by the most surprising success story of the summer, Sound of Freedom. The film actually grossed 37% higher in its second full weekend, adding another $27 million to its total. It should cross the $100 million mark next week. Do with that information what you will. Third place went to last week's champ Insidious: The Red Door, dropping huge as expected. It lost -60% down to $13 million. That was $1 million more than fourth-place finisher Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny. Rounding out the top five was Elemental, which now has grossed $125.2 million, meaning it has outgrossed the film it opened against, The Flash. That film is long gone from the top ten.

The weekend box office top five for July 14th:

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One: $56.2 million Sound of Freedom- $27 million Insidious: The Red Door- $13 million Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny- $12 million Elemental- $8.7 million

Next weekend, Barbinheimer is upon us, finally. Barbie and Oppenheimer take over the box office in one of the most fun box office showdowns in years. I think Mission: Impossible finishes third, but there is a world where it drops to fourth if Sound of Freedom keeps going the way it is. Nevertheless, in the box office battle of our time, Barbie for sure will win. I will say it scores $77 million, with Oppenheimer coming in second with $42 million.

