Weekend Box Office: Paw Patrol Takes Out Jigsaw, The Creator

Paw Patrol took on all comers at the Weekend Box Office and took out both SAW X and The Creator to debut on top.

Weekend box office has been slow these last two weeks, but that all changed this weekend, as the top three films were all new openers. On top of the heap is Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the first real family film to open since TMNT: Mutant Mayhem at the beginning of August. The film took in $23 million, right at projections. Paramount did a great job marketing the film, though one wonders what could have been without the SAG strike preventing people like Kim Kardashian from hyping it up on socials.

Paw Patrol, SAW, The Creator Close Out September Strong

In second place was SAW X, with $18 million. That is $5 million below the average opening for the series overall but $10 million over the last entry in the series, Spiral. What may have affected this a bit was the theater closures in New York due to flooding concerns Thursday Night and Friday. Still, with a $13 million budget, it will indeed turn a profit—a bit of a letdown with the push Lionsgate gave it, though. Third place at the weekend box office went to the other big release this weekend, The Creator. The sci-fi film scored $14 million, an okay start considering the competition. Fourth saw The Nun II still hanging on with another $4.6 million. It has also been huge overseas, with a running tally of $217 million. Rounding out the top five was Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson's biopic The Blind with $4.1 million.

The weekend box office top five for September 29th:

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie- $23 million SAW X- $18 million The Creator- $14 millon The Nun II- $4.6 million The Blind- $4.1 million

Next week, we officially kick off spooky season with The Exorcist: Believer opening wide. Remember, this is opening a week earlier than anticipated because of Taylor Swift. I still am not sure how this will do, but awareness is high, so I will say it makes just enough to beat out Paw Patrol and SAW. Let's say $29 million.

