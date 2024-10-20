Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: , , , ,

Smile 2 Wins Weekend Box Office As Venom Looms Large

Smile 2 easily won the weekend box office, as a pair of awards contenders started off very strong as well, before Venom opens next week.

Smile 2 opened right in line with the first film in 2022, raking in $23 million to start and handily winning this weekend's box office battle. The first film, a surprise hit back then, took in $22.6 million on its opening weekend. With a "B" CinemaScore, this sets Smile 2 up nicely to have a little run at the box office as we wrap up the spooky month of October. This is a big win for Paramount as well, as this is their fourth number-one opening this year, after IF, Mean Girls, and Bob Marley: One Love, all of which also legged out to pretty respectable grosses.

Smile 2 Leads, As Awards Contenders Perform Well

Smile 2 more than doubled the gross of the number two film, as The Wild Robot continues its awesome run with another $10.1 million. It has now grossed over $100 million, and last week's winner, Terrifier 3, also held well, adding $9.3 million as it tries to march to a $50 million gross. Fourth place goes to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with another $5 million as it passes Dune: Part Two as the highest-grossing WB film of 2024. In fifth place is A24 awards hopeful We Live In Time with $4.1 million, a fantastic start in less than 1,000 theaters. Another award hopeful also impresses, as NEON's Anora made $540,000 on just 6 screens this weekend. That bodes well for its prospects as it opens wider, as it seems like the current frontrunner for awards season.

The weekend box office top five for October 18th:

  1. Smile 2- $23 million
  2. The Wild Robot- $10.1 million
  3. Terrifier 3- $9.3 million
  4. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice- $5 million
  5. We Live In Time- $4.1 million
Venom: The Last Dance
Venom in Columbia Pictures VENOM: THE LAST DANCE. Photo Courtesy: Sony Pictures ©2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Next weekend, the clear number one will be Venom: The Last Dance. I actually expect this one to be slightly down from the first two; part one opened to $80 million, while the sequel did even better with $90 million. I am going to peg this one at $72 million. I don't think this one has done a good enough job selling itself, and it does not have the advantage of carnage driving ticket sales. Smile 2 stays in second, and I think Terrifier 3 climbs to third as we get closer to Halloween.

