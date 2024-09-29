Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: the wild robot, Transformers One, Weekend Box Office

The Wild Robot Wins The Weekend Box Office Over Beetlejuice

The Wild Robot ran away with the weekend box office, winning handily and sending Beetlejuice packing after three weeks on top.

The Wild Robot rode a wave of fantastic reviews, word of mouth, and a cast of voices that audiences love to an overperformance of $35 million for its opening weekend and winning weekend box office. With an "A" CinemaScore and big-time awards buzz, this one should hold up well and head into October and beyond. This fall has been a big moviegoing one for families, as this and Beetlejuice continue to pack them in. The overall box office scored $95 million, up 16% from the same weekend last year.

The Wild Robot Ends The Reign Of Beetlejuice

The Wild Robot ends the three-week reign of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which slips to second place. It is still strong, though, adding $16 million and passing the $250 million mark domestically. Third place goes to Transformers One, which did not hold up well with The Wild Robot coming out. It managed $9.3 million in its second week for a -63% drop. That isn't lovely and way farther than I thought. Fourth place goes to Indian action movie Devara Part One, with $5.6 million on only 1,040 screens. That is very impressive. Rounding out the top five is Speak No Evil with $4.3 million. As expected, the weekend's other wide release, Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, bombed out the gate with only $4 million and should fade from theaters quickly.

The weekend box office top five for September 27th:

The Wild Robot- $35 million Beetlejuice Beetlejuice- $16 million Transformers One $9.3 million Devara Part One- $5.6 million Speak No Evil- $4.3 million

Next week, one of the biggest movies of the fall, Joker: Folie à Deux, opens and opens big. It's not as big as the first, though, as the trailers have failed to excite like the first film, and many seem confused about what exactly this film is. Couple that with less-than-stellar early reviews, and I will peg this at $60 million next weekend.

