Thor Easily Wins Weekend Box Office With $143 Million

Thor: Love & Thunder dominated the weekend box office as expected, taking in $143 million. That is the best opening for a Thor film, the third-highest opening of the year behind Doctor Strange and Jurassic World Dominion, and the twelfth best opening for an MCU film. Worldwide after one weekend, it sits at $303 million. As the only Avenger to make it to a fourth film so far, the openings for his films have gone up every single outing, no doubt in thanks to his appearances in the Avengers films and the hiring of Waititi as a director for the last two.

Thor Takes Out The Minions And Maverick

In second place to Thor was last week's champ, Minions: Rise of Gru, with $45.5 million, a drop of only -57%, right in line with what the first film did. Minions has now made $210 million so far after two weeks. Third went to Top Gun Maverick with another $15.5 million, putting it less than $3 million from putting it over the $600 million domestic mark. When it makes it this week, it will be only the twelfth film to ever do so domestically. Fourth place saw Elvis add another $11 million to its total, as it creeps closer to $100 million, and in fifth were the dinos of Jurassic Park: Dominion with $8.4 million, bringing its domestic total to $350 million.

The Weekend Box Office Top 5 for July 8th:

Thor: Love & Thunder- $143 million Minions: Rise of Gru- $45.5 million Top Gun Maverick- $15.5 million Elvis- $11 million Jurassic Park: Dominion- $8.4 million

Next week, the two biggest openings will come from the new animated film Paws of Fury and the drama Where The Crawdads Sing. Neither has much buzz around them, so look for Thor to stay number one, with the Minions right behind. In our summer movie preview, I said that Sony should have moved Crawdads to the way less crowded August, where it may have really cleaned up. We shall see next week if that would have been the right call.