Uncharted Wins Strong Weekend Box Office, As Dog Surprises

Uncharted continued the Tom Holland box office domination, winning the weekend box office with $51 million, beating estimates going into the opening. This proves that Holland can carry a film to glory even when he is not wearing his spider suit and cements him as an action star. With over $100 million worldwide, expect a sequel announcement sometime in the next week or two, I am sure. The other film to overperform this weekend was Channing Tatum's film Dog, which scored $18 against a budget of $15 million. I am reasonably confident that nobody really expected much from Dog, but never doubt the power of animals at the box office.

Uncharted & Dog Lead A Strong Box Office

While Uncharted ruled the day, Holland's other blockbuster, Spider-Man: No Way Home, will make history this weekend with $8.8 million, making it the third highest-grossing film of all time. Right now, it is Tom Holland's world, and we are just living in it. Fourth place went to last week's champ Death On The Nile, which sank 51% with $6.2 million. Oof. Rounding out the top five was Jackass Forever, still holding on at $5.2 million. At $47.7 million so far against a $10 million budget, that is pretty good.

The Top Five at the Weekend Box Office for February 18th:

Uncharted- $51 million Dog- $18 million Spider-Man: No Way Home- $8.8 million Death On The Nile- $6.2 million Jackass Forever- $5.2 million

Next weekend Cyrano expands wide, while the Foo Fighters horror-comedy Studio 666 plays on 2500 screens. Really, Uncharted should be clear to win a second week in a row, with Dog nipping at its heels as the world awaits the opening of The Batman in two weeks. Fan screenings start in ten days for that one, and box office predictors are seeing big things for it. Time will tell.