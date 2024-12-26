Posted in: Digital, Movies, Universal | Tagged: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, wicked

Wicked Will Release For Rent Or Purchase Digitally On December 31st

Wicked is still in theaters raking in cash, but Universal is launching digital services next week, on December 31st, for rent and purchase.

Wicked has been a box office sensation in the US since opening in November, and now fans can enjoy the film over and over again at home starting next week. The film will debut on digital services starting next week on December 31st, to rent and to purchase to own. The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp and Ariana Grande as Galinda Upland, with Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum. It is directed by Jon M. Chu. To date, the film has made $580 million worldwide, with a majority of that coming domestically. The sequel, Wicked: For Good, will be released in theaters on November 21st, 2025.

Wicked Is Still Playing In Theaters, And Doing Numbers

"After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West."

