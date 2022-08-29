Weird Al Biopic Unleashes Full Trailer, Out On Roku November 4th

Weird Al Yankovic's life story is one of the most interesting in entertainment, and the fact that it has taken this long for a biopic to come out is a travesty. That will be rectified in November, when Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is released by Roku, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the parody king. The film also stars Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, and Julianne Nicholson. The film's final poster was released over the weekend, and the full trailer for the film was just posted as well. Check it out below.

Weird Al's Story Told The Right Way

"FEW WOULD HAVE GUESSED that "Weird Al" Yankovic – who as a shy, accordion-playing teenager got his start sending in homemade tapes to the Dr. Demento Radio Show– would go on to become a pop culture icon and the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time, with classic song and music video parodies such as "Eat It," "Like a Surgeon," "Smells Like Nirvana," "Amish Paradise," "White & Nerdy" and "Word Crimes." Now in his fourth decade as America's foremost song parodist, he has been the recipient of numerous awards, including five Grammys® (out of sixteen total nominations) and a string of Gold and Platinum albums."

I, like most, have loved Weird Al since childhood and would credit him for helping shape my musical tastes. Every time he had an album or video come out, I would be right there, laughing along and then looking up the real song he was lampooning. I bet he was a gateway to many artists over the years for many a person. I also am one of those strange people who love UHF, and the man puts on one of the best live shows you will ever go to. His story is fascinating and unique, and this is going to be an interesting watch. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be on Roku on November 4th.