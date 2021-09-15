West Side Story Trailer Is Here, Film Releases December 10th

West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, will land in theaters on December 10th, and 20th Century Studios revealed the first full trailer for the film this morning. The latest adaptation of the seminal musical, this version will open only in theaters, a promise made by Disney and 20th last week when they were announcing some more date changes as the pandemic continues to create havoc in the business of releasing films. You can see the new trailer below.

West Side Story: Will Younger Audiences Care?

"Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, "West Side Story," tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Rachel Zegler (María); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works). Moreno – one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony®, and Peabody Awards – also serves as one of the film's executive producers."

You know I thought this would be a slam dunk, and even that trailer is pretty good. But will a younger generation care about this? The older demo will be there if they even want to go to the theater by then. Maybe this won't be as sure a thing box office-wise as we all thought. It will have legs, though, and will probably get award nominations, so it will be interesting to see. Musicals can be a weird thing at the box office, but so interesting. West Side Story opens in theaters on December 10th.