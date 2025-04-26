Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, Universal Pictures, wicked, Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good Star Says One Specific Song Will Blow Audiences Away

One of the stars of Wicked reveals that the upcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good, will be shocked by the film's title song.

Article Summary Bowen Yang teases a mind-blowing song in Wicked: For Good, rivaling the iconic Defying Gravity moment.

Wicked: For Good aims to shatter expectations with a pivotal emotional performance of the title song.

"For Good" promises to deliver new emotional depth and artistry, resonating with fans and newcomers.

Set for release on November 26, 2025, the film's buzz is driven by its anticipated breathtaking music.

After the celebrated release of Wicked (the first of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the beloved musical Wicked), it's genuinely not surprising that the buzz surrounding Wicked: For Good has only continued to build. The first film's music was a commercial hit, critics and moviegoers adored its cast, and more importantly, it became a cultural moment for musical lovers. Now, in a recent interview with People, actor Bowen Yang offered a tantalizing glimpse into what audiences can expect from one pivotal moment, suggesting it will not only meet but shatter the already sky-high expectations.

Wicked: For Good Star Praises the Title Track in a Massive Way

Yang tells the outlet, "The same way that everybody expected 'Defying Gravity' to be this big moment — but to such a degree that everyone was like, 'Well, how can it outdo these expectations?' — and then it did." But Yang didn't stop there. He went on to suggest that one song in the next film will possess a unique quality that will truly take viewers by surprise. "I feel like it's going to be that same situation with the song 'For Good.' It's just like, you're going to see it coming and then when it happens, you're going to be like, 'I can't believe what I'm watching.'"

This hints at a presentation of the song that will go beyond simply translating the stage version to film, aiming for a level of artistry and emotional depth that will resonate deeply with both longtime fans of the musical and newcomers to the story. Yang's emphasis on subverting "already astronomical expectations" also implies that director Jon M. Chu and the cast, led by Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, have crafted a scene with the potential to become utterly revelatory.

"For Good" is, for many, the emotional heart of Wicked. It's a poignant duet between Elphaba and Glinda, reflecting on the profound and lasting impact they have had on each other's lives. The lyrics speak to the enduring power of friendship and the bittersweet reality that people come into our lives for a reason, a season, or a lifetime, inevitably changing us in profound ways. So, whether it's through innovative staging, powerful performances, or a unique narrative framing within the film, it seems like Wicked: For Good is already shaping up to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Until then, the countdown continues, and the promise of a breathtaking "For Good" is just one more reason why the conclusion to this epic tale is so eagerly awaited. Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 26, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!