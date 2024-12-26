Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: wicked, Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good – Cynthia Erivo Collaborated On One Of The New Songs

Wicked Cynthia Erivo has revealed that she collaborated with composer Stephen Schwartz on one of the new songs for Wicked: For Good.

Wicked is very much still a box office darling and will likely have some awards buzz behind it, but because it is part one of two and the second part is already filmed with a confirmed release date, people are already talking about Wicked: For Good. If you thought the marketing cycle for the first film went on forever, this second one started about a week after the first film came out and could go strong until next November. One of the ways the second film will be changing from the stage production, aside from the length, is by adding some new songs. According to Variety, star Cynthia Erivo shared that she worked heavily with composer Stephen Schwartz on one of the new songs. The reaction from the crew is exactly what you expect it to be if you spend any time watching the press tour for Wicked. "I collaborated on one of the new songs, and it's so special to me," Erivo explained. "When we filmed it, the entire crew was in tears. I hope audiences are ready — it's a song that speaks to the heart of who Elphaba is."

We're starting to think you could build a river with the amount of tears shed on this set and during this press tour. The second part of the musical and the book takes a much darker turn, and Erivo describes it "We're diving deeper into the consequences of the characters' choices. The story is richer, and the stakes are higher. It's not just a continuation; it's a transformation." That last word is doing some serious heavy lifting for anyone who knows the fates of these characters. When it comes to adding new music to musicals, it tends to go over better than removing existing songs, but we'll have to see. It can be very jarring and obvious what songs are new and old, and if they don't blend well, it can disrupt the flow of the entire production.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked: For Good is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

