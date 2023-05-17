Will Poulter Breaks Down His MCU Introduction and Future Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Will Poulter is offering insight into his character's debut and discussing what comes next for the hero.

It was pretty much common knowledge that when the new Guardians of the Galaxy film was released, it was going to bring closure to the MCU team formed by writer and director James Gunn. However, with Marvel, one creative team's exit doesn't ever really suggest that it's the actual end – just a temporary shift in direction.

So with the third film attempting to bring a sense of finality to a few key crew members on the Guardians' roster, audiences are also introduced to a few new faces who are sure to return in future films, like the powerful Adam Warlock—a character with plenty of baggage and history that could prove useful to the MCU.

The Addition of a New Guardian in Vol. 3

During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Will Poulter discussed his important character arc, explaining, "Adam's redemptive arc certainly was. It was also important in this introduction to set Adam up in such a way where you feel like you could conceivably support the rest of his journey, given that he is ultimately not an antagonist, although he starts that way. So it was fun — even in a short period of time and with a relatively limited arc — to explore the full curvature of that arc and arrive in a place where, as you say, he is a Guardian. He atones for his sins, he learns morality, and he learns the difference between right and wrong. And so he aligns himself with a group who resemble that."

When asked about what's next, the actor adds, "I would actually wager that your guess is better because I'm a bit of an idiot. So I don't have a clue, but I'm really keen to continue the evolution of the character, and I really hope I get that chance. But I'm certainly not taking for granted how lucky I am to be in this third installment. Honestly, what an honor it is to have a character like this. I genuinely mean that."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now if you're ready for the end of an entertaining era!