MCU Adam Warlock Joins Hasbro's Marvel Legends GOTG Wave Get your collections ready as the new wave of figures for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has arrived including the debut of Adam Warlock

Greatness awaits the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film with Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This sequel is going to be intense, and the whole team is back together again. On top of the original group, some newcomers are arriving for this film with the space dog Cosmo and the mysterious Adam Warlock. Adam Warlock is played by Will Poulter, and Hasbro is bringing his new MCU character to life with Marvel Legends. The recently revealed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wave is incredible, and seeing this cosmic hero return is fantastic. His new live-action design is faithfully sculpted, featuring gold and red deco, with a lovely cape. The mystery behind this new version of Adam Warlock will be unlocked with the film, but fans can pre-order one today. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Marvel Legends Warlock is priced at $24.99, set for a Spring 2023 release, and pre-orders are set to drop today at 1 PM EST here and at most online retailers.

Hasbro Gets Cosmic with New MCU Adam Warlock Figure

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ADAM WARLOCK – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2023). With his cosmic powers and super-human strength, Adam Warlock is sent by the Sovereign to seek revenge on the Guardians of the Galaxy who have humiliated them. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ADAM WARLOCK figure. This quality 6-inch scale Adam Warlock figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! Includes figure and 2 Build-A-Figure parts."

