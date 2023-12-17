Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: Focus Features, nosferatu, robert eggers

Willem Dafoe Says Nosferatu Is "Unlike Anything I Have Seen"

Poor Things star Willem Dafoe praises Nosferatu director Robert Eggers, saying the film is "unlike anything I have seen."

Article Summary Willem Dafoe teases an original take in Eggers' upcoming Nosferatu, set for Christmas 2024.

The film promises a visual feast "unlike anything" Dafoe has seen, heightening anticipation.

Nosferatu will feature Dafoe in a Van Helsing-esque role, amidst a stellar cast.

Set to compete with Disney and Jordan Peele, Nosferatu adds gothic horror to holiday cheer.

This December is pretty awesome regarding movie releases, but next year is looking pretty sweet already. It got even better recently when Focus Features dated Robert Eggers's new film adaptation of Nosferatu for Christmas of next year, officially making it a holiday film. We've only seen a couple of images from the film and heard a few plot details from some cast members, but one of them is currently promoting one of the awesome movies dropping this month. Willem Dafoe is currently making the rounds for Poor Things and was asked by IndieWire about reuniting with Eggers for a new film. Dafoe first made a comment about not wanting to say too much because anything he says will be turned into a story, even if it's just two sentences, such as his comments on Beatlejuice 2. However, Dafoe clearly admires the absolute hell out of Eggers and could not help but gush about the director.

"He gets better and better and better, gets more articulate, more on top of it," Dafoe said. "He's so clear when he works. It opens in December of next year, which is a long time away. Trying to be an optimist, I think the studio must feel very strong about it because that's quite a tough slot, so I'm excited about that. I saw some footage when we were shooting, and I can honestly say, visually, it was like unlike anything I have seen. … The look of it and how it was shot was extraordinary."

While Dafoe didn't hesitate to praise Eggers, he did give some details about the character he would be playing in Nosferatu. These are the first details we have about the character since we don't know much about the film yet and probably won't for a while, considering how far away the release date is. Dafoe describes the role as "kind of a Van Helsing type of character, but not exactly. So he's true to the source in some ways but also invented in some ways. I don't know what else to tell! … To see Lily-Rose Depp in some of those costumes, and some of the men, Ralph Ineson or Nick Hoult, when they get in full [costume], it's like they stepped out of a painting of that period. The look is very beautiful. I haven't seen [final] footage, I'm going to ADR on some this week, and I'm looking forward to it." Eggers always releases an interesting film even if it doesn't end up completely working as a whole project in the end, so seeing how he takes such a classic story will be a lot of fun. For now, it will be a long wait until December 2024.

Nosferatu Is A Christmas Movie (Don't @ Me)

The film has been in the works for a long time, and the release calendar is already packed. From Disney, we have Mufasa: The Lion King set to be released on December 20, 2024, along with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. On the exact same day, there will also be another film from Jordan Peele. So, it's already a nice little mix of family fun and niche weirdness. We love to see it. The latest summary of Nosferatu is currently a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

