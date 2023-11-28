Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: Focus Features, nosferatu, robert eggers

Robert Eggers' Nosferatu Snags A Bloody Christmas 2024 Release Date

Robert Eggers' Nosferatu has been in the works since 2015 and the film finally has a release date of Christmas 2024.

Article Summary Robert Eggers' long-awaited Nosferatu lands a Christmas Day 2024 release, stirring intrigue.

Focus Features' Nosferatu vies for holiday viewers among family films and Jordan Peele's new flick.

A gothic tale of horror, the Nosferatu remake casts a shadow over next year's holiday season.

The film's star-studded ensemble includes Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp in a grim Yuletide tale.

Oh, the awards and Christmas season for next year are already looking up. When you think about Christmas releases, you're going to get films trying to hit a pretty broad audience so they can bring families together for the holiday season. Or there will be the awards season releases of stuff varying levels of weird, off the wall, and not what you expect. See Poor Things coming out on December 22nd this year as an example. So consider us here at Bleeding Cool thrilled that Focus Features has decided that its latest collaboration with filmmaker Robert Eggers is perfect for the holidays. It has set his Nosferatu remake for a December 25, 2024 release date.

"The audacious filmmaking of Robert Eggers is always a gift for fans, and we can promise that his Nosferatu is planning quite the Christmas feast," Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement shared by Variety.

The film has been in the works for a long time, and the release calendar is already packed. From Disney, we have Mufasa: The Lion King set to be released on December 20, 2024, along with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. On the exact same day, there will also be another film from Jordan Peele. So, it's already a nice little mix of family fun and niche weirdness. We love to see it. The latest summary of Nosferatu is currently a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!