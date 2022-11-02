Winnie The Pooh Horror Film Will Release In Theaters

Winnie The Pooh will terrorize theaters afterall. The horror film based around the beloved children's characters has been picked up by Fathom events for a one night release on February 15th, Others are aso picking it up in other areas of the world for similar events. Starring Rhys Frake-Waterfield. Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor, and Danielle Scott, you can see the trailer for Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey down below. I only wish that I still worked at a video store so I could get people to rent this every weekend. THR had the news of the theatrical release.

Winnie The Pooh: You're Next, Wrong Turn Vibes

In January, here is what we said about a possible Winnie The Pooh horror film: "I am sure that I might be the only one who feels this way, but I love when someone takes something we know and completely flips it on its ass. I also completely understand that this would never happen in a billion years, though I think we could get a more mature animated take or something. Winnie The Pooh is such a special character and universe to not only me but countless people. Hell, even Disney could see this as a way to freshen up Winnie The Pooh. Last time we saw the characters was in Christopher Robin in 2018, an admittedly kinda fresh take that I enjoyed thoroughly. But as a Monster Kid, I crave as much horror as I can get and as fresh as I can get it. This would be pretty fresh. Does anyone else think this is a good idea?"

The fact that this even exists is cause for celebration. Well, that is probably not true, but it is wild that we are getting this film. You can blame Art the Clown and his massive run in theaters for this happening. Look for tickets to be on sale for this one soon.