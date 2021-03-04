Amy Adams Netflix Thriller Woman In The Window Gets Release Date

Amy Adams' film The Woman in the Window was set to release this last May in theaters from 20th Century Studios and Disney. That obviously did not happen, and the film has went into limbo. To its rescue came Netflix. The streamer acquired the film for a huge release, which will come May 14th. The film stars Amy Adams, of course, and is directed by Joe Wright. It is an adaptation of the novel by A.J. Finn. The film is completely finished and just sitting there, so it makes sense that Netflix would look to grab it, as it continues to try and gobble up as many titles as possible. You can watch the trailer for the film below.

Woman In The Window Synopsis

"In The Woman In The Window, Amy Adams plays Anna Fox, an agoraphobic child psychologist who lives alone in a New York suburb. She's stuck in the brownstone, and her fear of leaving home cost her a separation from her husband and daughter. She fills her day watching film noir classics, and her interaction is mostly online. She spies on her neighbors like they do in the movies she loves. Things get interesting for her when the Russell clan moves in next door, and she observes the bond between parents and their teen son that make her long for a reunion with her own family. It takes a turn when she witnesses an act of violence in the house. Should she call the cops, or has she become unhinged?"

Along with Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore also star.