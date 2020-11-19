Wonder Woman 1984: AMC CEO Okay With Theatres and HBO Max Co-Release

As the pandemic continues to decimate revenue for cinemas, Warner Bros decided to do what only a few studios decided on: compromising on a simultaneous release of one of their tentpole blockbusters in Wonder Woman 1984 for theatres and their streamer HBO Max. At least one national chain in AMC Theatres is on board. AMC Entertainment CEO and President Adam Aron released a statement via Variety regarding the company's support of the decision.

AMC's stance comes on the heels of their agreement with Universal Pictures after their public spat over the studio's decision to have a simultaneous release via PVOD home release and cinemas of Trolls on April 10 prior to the nationwide shuttering of cinemas. Directed by Patty Jenkins and co-written by Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Connie Nielsen, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Robin Wright. The film comes to theatres on December 25. You can read the full statement from Aron below.

AMC Theatres Statement on Warner Bros' Decision for Simultaneous Cinema-HBO Max Release of "Wonder Woman 1984"

Movie fans across the United States, Europe and the Middle East will be excited to learn that the release of Wonder Woman 1984 this holiday season is right around the corner, and that AMC will show this eagerly awaited movie on our big screens all across our global network. For many months, AMC has been in active and deep dialogue with Warner Brothers to figure out how best this cinematic blockbuster could be seen at AMC Theatres in these unprecedented times. Given that atypical circumstances call for atypical economic relationships between studios and theatres, and atypical windows and releasing strategies, AMC is fully onboard for Warner Brothers' announcement today. AMC continues to believe that exclusive theatrical releases benefit consumers, filmmakers, studios and exhibitors. Even so, we also have clearly demonstrated this year that we are flexible and remain open to evolving long-standing business models, provided that we do so in ways that improve the industry ecosystem for all players. We have instituted novel approaches with other movie studios this year. We are doing so again, this time with Warner Brothers to facilitate the specific release of this important movie. We hope movie lovers enjoy Wonder Woman 1984 during the holidays this year at AMC. In showcasing Wonder Woman 1984, we especially note AMC's commitment to the safety and health of our moviegoing guests and associates at our theatres. Our comprehensive and extensive AMC Safe & Clean protocols were unveiled this summer, having been designed in consultation with current and former faculty of Harvard University's prestigious School of Public Health and in partnership with Clorox. Our commitment to AMC Safe & Clean already has allowed us to responsibly and safely welcome literally millions of moviegoers to enjoy seeing movies at AMC Theatres.