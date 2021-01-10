Wonder Woman 1984 Contained a Secret Looney Tunes Crossover

On December 25th, Warner Bros gifted HBO Max subscribers with a very generous Christmas present. Wonder Woman 1984, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman, dropped on HBO Max for a month worth of streaming day and date with its theatrical release, the first of Warner's 2021 slate to do so as a response to the decimation of the theater industry due to the coronavirus pandemic. But hidden inside the two-and-a-half-hour flick was another surprise, an unexpected crossover between the Worlds of DC cinematic universe and another famous Warner Bros property: Looney Tunes. Spoilers, of course, follow.

The crossover happens during Wonder Woman 1984's climax, as Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) is using a satellite network to "touch" everyone in the world with his monkey's paw wish-granting powers. Moments earlier, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) was flying through the skies (a talent she only just learned), wearing her normal costume and carrying no extra baggage. Her work colleague, Barbara Ann Minerva (Kristen Wiig), has, until this point in the movie, being a normal-looking woman, albeit one with enhanced powers and an increasingly sexy wardrobe as a result of a wish to be more like Diana. However, Barbara wishes once again for Lord to give her the powers of an "apex predator." That's when things an up-till-now relatively pedestrian superhero flick get strange.

Wonder Woman arrives at the satellite broadcast facility in the next scene, suddenly dressed like a large, majestic golden bird. It seems that Wonder Woman has somehow donned the armor of legendary Amazon warrior Asteria (Lynda Carter), even though the armor was stored back in her apartment, and we watched her immediately leave the streets of Washington DC and fly directly to the television station. After dispatching some soldiers, Bird-Diana finds herself face to face with Barbara, who has suddenly transformed into a full-on cat-lady, The Cheetah, complete with fur and a tail.

The animal-themed enemies do battle, with Wonder Woman, of course, coming out victorious (it is her movie, after all). But is a bizarre furry fever dream the only thing viewers just experienced? We would argue not. Instead, this was a stealth crossover between the DCU and Looney Tunes, with Wonder Woman and Cheetah respectively representing those age-old arch-enemies, Tweety Bird and Sylvester the Cat.

Sure, you might find this notion far-fetched, but is it any more far-fetched than the idea that Wonder Woman flew all the way to the TV station only to, all of this off-camera, turn around, fly back to her apartment in Washington, and throw on some golden armor? We'd argue not. And in fact, Barbara's unlikely transformation into a human "catwoman" is yet another clue at the crossover nature of the scene. After all, it was Catwoman who starred in the 2018 DC Comics/Looney Tunes crossover special, Catwoman/Sylvester and Tweety #1.

As sure as Wolverine has two dicks — one for fucking and one for making love — we know in our bones that Wonder Woman 1984 is a secret crossover between DC and Looney Tunes. What other logical explanation could there be? That Wonder Woman 1984 fell apart in its third act beneath the weight of numerous reconcilable plot holes only to put Wonder Woman in a magical suit of armor that she doesn't even use any differently than she would have her normal costume during the film's final battle anyway? We think not. So stealth-crossover it is.

The only question is, now that these two cinematic universes have been joined, when can we expect the crossover to pop up again? Perhaps Aquaman will make a hidden appearance in the upcoming Space Jam sequel? Or maybe Elmer Fudd will show up in James Gunn's Suicide Squad? Whenever this crossover rears its head again, Bleeding Cool will as always, be on the case.