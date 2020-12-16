Wonder Woman 1984 Mid-Credit Scene Revealed (Major Spoilers)

Today sees the release of Wonder Woman 1984 in cinemas, where cinemas are open and where Warner Bros is open. Screenings of the movie to press and critics was without a promised post/mid-credit scene however. But now the movie is in the wild and reports are coming in – especially from the Dubai premiere the other day. It seems that some countries were able to run midnight screenings and, as a result, to those who knew what they were seeing, the Wonder Woman 1984 credit scene is out there. Big spoilers going forward. Bleeding Cool asks that if you do choose to spoil yourself by reading below the Spoiler sign below, you keep that spoiler to yourself , especially on social media. Direct people here, or to other sites, but don't blurt it out. I managed to go three months avoiding The Last Jedi spoilers but only about three hours of The Mandalorian. So consider this is a service for those fans who wish to know, but please, don't force it upon those who do not. And other reporting services? That includes headlines as well. Okay, time for that big spoiler sign, responsibility for any further reading is solely on you.

According to several people who have seen the movie, the mid-credit scene to Wonder Woman 1984 stars Lynda Carter, who played the character in the seventies television series. She says that her name is Asteria, she is the Amazonian warrior of Themyscira who originally wore the golden flight armour that Wonder Woman wears in the fourth act of the movie. And she tells the audience – and Wonder Woman – that "I've been doing this all this time." It is a fun piece that reflects the history of Wonder Woman in popular culture, but it also suggests the possibility that the character played by Carter may appear in a Wonder Woman threequel at some point.

Lynda Carter, aged 69, is an American actress, singer, songwriter, model, and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss World USA 1972. She played Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the ABC/CBS Wonder Woman TV show that ran from 1975 to 1979. During the production of the 2017 Wonder Woman film, director of both movies Patty Jenkins approached Carter to appear in a cameo role in the film, as Carter confirmed, "Patty asked me to do a cameo in this. She was in England, and I was doing my concerts. At that time we couldn't get our timing together. So, this next time, if she writes me a decent part, I might do it". Looks like she got her wish.