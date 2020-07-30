X-Men: Olivia Munn Feels Nostalgic in Psylocke Sword Video

One of the highlights of X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) is seeing a dedicated, serious take on Psylocke, an anti-hero who's the occasional member of the team, but in the Fox, incarnation allied with Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac). The 2016 version of Psylocke, played by Olivia Munn, retains her more traditional comic look and assassin background. This was a considerable improvement no offense to Mei Melançon, who played her in X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006. The Psylocke in X3 was one of many throwaway shoehorned mutants as part of the final battle between Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Magneto (Ian McKellan).

Munn spent considerable time training her sword work and martial arts choreography. Psylocke has telekinetic abilities in addition to enhancing her own bladed weaponry and fists with energy. In the 2016 film, the X-Men attempt to stop the "first mutant" from his megalomaniac plans of destroying the world and recreating it in his image. He has the ability to enhance the abilities of four mutants of his choosing as long as they pledge fealty, becoming his Horsemen. The four "enhanced" in the film are Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Psylocke, Angel (Ben Hardy), and Magneto (Michael Fassbender). To complete his plan, Apocalypse needs a new vessel, and he kidnaps Xavier (James McAvoy) to do so and for the film's cannon to establish why the good professor no longer has hair since shaving isn't a thing in X-Men?

This is why we can't have nice things. ⚔️ I found my #Psylocke sword 😏 pic.twitter.com/lRIJpWKPT9 — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) July 29, 2020

Munn took to Twitter after locating the prop sword to see if "she still got it". After a number of cool flips and twirls with the blade, she clips the drywall turning a potentially cool display of action to a brilliant display of awkward comedic awesomeness worthy of Tik Tok reminding us her down-to-earth nature during her time on G4 and Tech TV. Also, when it comes to how well Munn knows Psylocke, she had to womansplain the character to director Bryan Singer and screenwriter Simon Kinberg. "I think that people wouldn't get so crazy if it was just a really great movie," she told GQ. "When I was doing X-Men, I was actually surprised that the director [Singer] and the writer [Kinberg] didn't even know that Psylocke had a twin brother. And I had to talk to them about a lot of different things about Psylocke and some other parts of the world that they didn't know and that, as a fan, was very frustrating." Hey, Disney! Are you listening! This is one of the many talented people you can relaunch the X-Men behind for Disney+ as a television series. Not like she doesn't already have a TV background or anything. Nudge, nudge! Wink, wink!