You People Trailer Released By Netflix, Comedy Debuts January 27th

You People is a new comedy from director Kenya Barris (black-ish) co-written with Jonah Hill, who also stars alongside Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Thunderbolts), Sam Jay (SNL), Mike Epps (The Hangover), Nia Long (Friday), Deon Cole (black-ish), Rhea Pearlman (Cheers), Molly Gordon (Booksmart), Andrew Schulz (Guy Code), La La Anthony (Power), and David Duchovny (X-Files). This is a Netflix film, and they will release it on the service on January 27th. The full trailer for the film is down below. Kinda late in the game to release this one, Netflix. NSFW, for sure.

You People Would Have Been A Perfect Holiday Theatrical Release

"A new couple (Jonah Hill, Lauren London) fall in love and find themselves confronting societal expectations and generational differences amidst their families (Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny) clashing cultures, in this comedy from Kenya Barris." This is yet another example of how Netflix seems to hate money. Sure, sure, their model is not to release films in theaters but to bring on subscribers; I get that. But between this and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story, they could have ruled the holiday box office for the entire month of December, including when Avatar opens. This would have been a genius move, sticking this in theaters for a month starting on Christmas, moving through January, making a few million, and THEN putting it on Netflix the same day in January they add it to the service. You People could have been huge for them.

It boggles my mind that they are too stubborn to do this. They are spending a fortune to get all of these massive talents to make them content, and without harming their business, they could also pad their wallets simultaneously. You People is probably going to be very funny and a great watch; I just wish it could have also been in theaters.