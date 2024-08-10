Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: film, netflix, Rebel Moon, zack snyder

Zack Snyder on His Approach to Rebel Moon's Infiltration Scene

Director Zack Snyder shares his intentions behind the infiltration scene in Rebel Moon and how he hoped to retool the formula.

Rebel Moon struggles to match the exploratory heights of Star Wars or Star Trek, leaving some viewers less-than fulfilled.

Snyder hopes the new director's cut will soften audience stance on the ambitious Netflix sci-fi franchise.

The scene's credibility was key, with Kora's knowledge and uniforms adding a technical element to the takeover.

After dropping two lengthy movies, it feels like we've had more than enough time to digest everything that Rebel Moon has to offer. And while the franchise is an ambitious sci-fi adventure, it also clearly struggles to reach the unique, exploratory heights of some of its inspirations like Star Wars or Star Trek, leaving a lot of viewers less-than fulfilled with their Rebel Moon viewing experience. However, with the release of the new director's cut versions of the film, perhaps audiences will soften their stance on the franchise.

To shed more light on some of the film's creative ambitions (that might have initially gone unnoticed), the filmmaker responsible for the high-stakes Netflix franchise is sharing new details about his attempt to bring a sense of realism to the fictional sci-fi quest.

Zack Snyder Says the Infiltration Scene in Rebel Moon Incorporated a Technical Approach

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Rebel Moon filmmaker Zack Snyder discussed the film's technical approach to the heist-style takeover scene of Rebel Moon, and how he hoped to retool the formula associated with other blockbuster space epics like Star Wars. Snyder explains to the publication, "Yeah, the point was that I wanted it to be credible that they could pull it off." He then begins to elaborate by adding, "Kora obviously has great knowledge of protocol and how the whole thing works, and they have these uniforms and a dropship. So, we had all these elements that they could put together to do this, but I wanted it to be slightly technical."

Director's cuts of the first two films in the Rebel Moon franchise are currently available to stream on Netflix.

