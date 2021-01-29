Zack Snyder's Justice League Gets an Official Release Date, 3 Posters

It seems that we finally have a release date for Zack Snyder's Justice League. This project is one that has been something of a mess or fascinating to watch, depending on the angle. In some ways, it's really nice to see a filmmaker finally get the chance to put their full vision up on screen for all of us to see. On the other hand, it took over $70 million dollars to make that vision a reality. That money could have put toward making a dozen original projects instead of a different cut of a movie that already went over budget and underperformed. The reasoning behind making this movie a reality makes sense, but now the question becomes whether or not that fan movement is going to equal more subscriptions to HBO Max. Is this going to be the pull that gets more people to join the service, and of the people that join, how many are going to stay for longer than a month? We'll have to see, but we do have a release date of March 18th, and Zack Snyder shared three new posters on his Twitter with the announcement.

March is shaping up to be quite the month on HBO Max between Zack Snyder's Justice League and Godzilla vs. Kong later in the month. Those are two big draws to the service, but, again, it's more than just whether or not people get a month of HBO Max. They want people to get that subscription and then forget they've even paying for it regardless of whether or not there is anything worth watching, much in the same way magazines used to run back in the day. It makes it a little harder to tell whether or not something is actually a hit or not.