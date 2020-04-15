As we've been reporting on all day, WWE has done a number of layoffs today. From staff to talent, there have been a number of heartbreaking layoffs. Wrestlers from all over are going to Twitter to share there heartbreak and solidarity with those who have been let go. From simple emoji's to heartfelt anger, we all share in how these talented wrestlers are reacting to the massive cuts from WWE. Here's just the first sampling of reactions, beginning with Bray Wyatt basically tweeting how many fans feel after these recent cuts:

Yuck — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 15, 2020

Paige chimed in for her wrestling family:

My heart is breaking for my wrestling family.. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 15, 2020

Will Ospreay shared his sentiments about his fellow wrestlers being let go today:

There needs to be no smart arse comments on this matter. A lot of my friends have lost their jobs. In a situation where they can't just jump to another ship as we are all on the same boat. I pray all of you find your feet in this disaster. Much love to you all 🤍 — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 15, 2020

And then retweeted Drake Maverick's emotional video announcing his release from WWE:

Actually heart breaking https://t.co/e1XpvR8A0a — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 15, 2020

Alexa Bliss shared similar sentiments:

I don't cry. But I'm crying my eyes out after this 😭 @WWEMaverick https://t.co/PSd4HmphN7 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 15, 2020

On-air announcer Charly Caruso wished the best for her now-former colleagues:

I wish everyone the absolute best and have no doubt you will land on your feet. Times are tough, and are no reflection on your talent, skill, or worth in or outside the business. Keep your heads up ❤️ — Charly Caruso // Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) April 15, 2020

Renee Young also expressed her heartbreak over the loss of so many of her WWE family:

My heart breaks for anyone who has lost their job during this. I feel sick about it. Sending you guys so much love ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 15, 2020

Ember Moon, who has been MIA as of late, is heart-broken for her WWE family:

My heart hurts for so many friends and family today. I will not be streaming or doing internet for a bit — Ember M.I.A. Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) April 15, 2020

Charlotte Flair had a simple, yet effective, reaction:

Tama Tonga summed up exactly how I feel:

🤘🏽 4 Life — Tama "The Good Bad Guy" Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) April 15, 2020

Jordynne Grace expressed how many of us are likely feeling:

Maybe save the "everything is gonna be okay"s until tomorrow? Let's just allow people to be mad at the world for a little while. Because I'm (and I can't stress this enough) DEPRESSED. — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) April 15, 2020

While Chris Bey offered some words of encouragement:

My condolences to anyone who lost their job today. Hopefully when our world gets put back together, this can be a good shuffle and shake up for our business. — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) April 15, 2020

Yet in the end, Johnny Gargano expressed exactly how we're all feeling:

Today sucks. 💔 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 15, 2020

With WWE winning the fight to become an essential business, to furloughing employees via text messaging, to cutting many superstars from the roster, today has been a dark day in wrestling. While many fans are rightfully furious and pointing out all the wrong that WWE has done over the years, it's more important than ever to support your favorite talent. If one of your favorite superstars was let go today, check out their social media for any online stores with their merchandise.

Many wrestlers have merch for sale through Pro Wrestling Tees, so be sure to buy a shirt or even a pin. Don't have the spare cash? Share their links with your friends and family — getting eyes on your favorite talent is a great way to support them as well. Stick with Bleeding Cool during this time of massive uncertainty. While everything is looking pretty bleak, we will overcome this together. Stay safe, stay strong, and cry if you need too.