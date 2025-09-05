Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Angry orchard

Angry Orchard Releases New Jason Voorhees Vignette For Thriller Pack

Angry Orchard has a new special vignette out featuring Jason Voorhees, celebrating the horror icon while promoting their Thriller Pack

Article Summary Angry Orchard launches the Sweet Revenge vignette starring Jason Voorhees for their new Thriller Pack.

The 13-minute short marks Jason's return for the franchise's 45th anniversary in a bold horror homage.

The limited-time Thriller Pack includes a Jason Voorhees Blood Orange flavor and nostalgic Cinnful Apple.

Fans can unlock exclusive content via QR codes on specialty cans, available only during Halloween season.

Angry Orchard has taken a unique approach to promote their Fall line of Halloween-oriented flavors, as a new vignette was created featuring Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th. The vignette called Sweet Revenge, which you can check out above, serves as both an homage to the Jason Universe while also promoting their hard cider brand, especially the new Thriller Pack with various flavors that include a limited-edition Jason Voorhees Blood Orange. You can learn more about the short film, as well as the new product below, as they'll only be available during the haunting season.

Angry Orchard – Sweet Revenge

Directed by Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn, Silent Night, Deadly Night), the 13-minute thriller marks Jason's return for the franchise's 45th anniversary—and features two diehard fans who were scouted on social media and flown to set to become Jason's next victims. No actors. No stunt doubles. Just pure horror fandom turned fatal. It's a bold, bloody celebration of the franchise's legacy—and the first time (probably) a brand has "killed" its own fans.

As part of the campaign, Angry Orchard is also releasing a limited-time Thriller Variety Pack with glow-in-the-dark packaging that includes three new flavors, including a Jason-inspired Blood Orange can, as well as a nostalgic fan favorite–Cinnful Apple. Fans can also unlock "Sweet Revenge" on the "Scan If You Dare" QR code right on Angry Orchard specialty cans, but beware–it's not for the faint of heart! Let me know if you'd like to speak with the featured fans or an Angry Orchard spokesperson for coverage opportunities.

Thriller Pack

Featuring a glow in the dark and packed with bold, Halloween treat-inspired ciders—this variety pack features a killer twist: a limited-edition Jason Voorhees Blood Orange can! This pack is the highlight of Freaky Season and won't stick around forever…

