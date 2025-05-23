Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: battletech, BattleTech: Lone Wolf and Fox, Bryan Young, Catalyst Game Labs

BattleTech: Lone Wolf and Fox Novel Released This Week

A brand new BattleTech novel has dropped this week, as you can snag BattleTech: Lone Wolf and Fox through one of a dozen outlets

Catalyst Game Labs has a new BattleTech novel out this week, as BattleTech: Lone Wolf and Fox is now available through multiple formats. Written by Bryan Young, the book continues the Fox Patrol Collection, as it reprints the serial novel Lone Wolf and Fox that first appeared in the BattleTech Magazine Shrapnel #13-16, as well as Merry Foxmas, which was a free short story that was available for a limited time in December 2024. Along with material from a new novella called Jade Foxes, which documents the Fox Patrol's time during the Battle of Sudeten. We have more details on the book below as it's available right now.

Katie Ferraro's scrappy unit, the Fox Patrol, has finally made it… sort of. As part of a co-op mercenary unit called The Lone Wolves, they find themselves in the Hinterlands, hiring out to the Alyina Mercantile League—former Jade Falcon Merchants who have split from the Clan to strike out on their own. Suffering from the culture shock of being in Clan space and working with seasoned professionals, the tightly-knit family of the Fox Patrol has a lot to learn about working as part of a larger group…and with each other, as Katie learns to her chagrin. Making matters worse, Arkee Colorado and Evan Huxley, the two longest serving members, find that their relationship may not be as strong as they thought as jealousy threatens to tear them apart.

Also included in this collection are two bonus stories! "Merry Foxmas" tells the story of Katie Ferraro trying to get the unit presents for the holiday and anything that can go wrong does. And "Jade Foxes," a brand-new story documenting the Fox Patrol's exploits during the Battle of Sudeten.

About the Author

Bryan Young (he/they) works across many different media. His work as a writer and producer has been called "filmmaking gold" by The New York Times. He's also published comic books with Slave Labor Graphics and Image Comics. He's been a regular contributor for the Huffington Post, StarWars.com, Star Wars Insider magazine, SYFY, /Film, and was the founder and editor-in-chief of the geek news and review site Big Shiny Robot! In 2014, he wrote the critically acclaimed history book A Children's Illustrated History of Presidential Assassination. He co-authored Robotech: The Macross Saga RPG and has written five books in the BattleTech Universe: Honor's Gauntlet, A Question of Survival, Fox Tales, Without Question, and the forthcoming VoidBreaker. His latest non-fiction tie-in book, The Big Bang Theory Book of Lists, is a #1 Bestseller on Amazon. His work has won two Diamond Quill awards, and in 2023, he was named Writer of the Year by the League of Utah Writers. He teaches writing for Writer's Digest, Script Magazine, and at the University of Utah. Additionally, it was announced at AdeptiCon 2024 that he will be co-writing a series of four BattleTech graphic novels alongside BattleTech legend Michael A. Stackpole and illustrated by BattleTech mainstay Eldon Cowgur.

