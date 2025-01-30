Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mountain Dew, Mountain Dew Baja Blast

Becky G To Star in Mountain Dew Baja Blast Super Bowl Commercial

Mountain Dew Baja Blast will be getting its own commercial during Super Bowl LIX, as Becky G has joined them to promote the flavor

Mountain Dew announced this morning they will have a commercial for this year's Super Bowl, as multi-platinum international artist Becky G will help promote Mountain Dew Baja Blast. According to the small bit of info the company released this morning, it looks like they'll be bringing back the popular lime-flavored version of Dew back to the market, giving people a chance to buy and drink it outside of Taco Bell, where it has basically become the most popular soda on their menu for years.

As part of the promotion, Becky G will be partnering up with the Mountain Dude in search of a talented seal, as you can see from the video above. But to what purpose do they need his talents? What great plan do these two have for the popular flavor? We won't know until he commercial airs on February 9, 2025, during Super Bowl LIX. We have a few details and a quote below as we nopw wai tout the next week and a half to find out what's up.

Mountain Dew Baja Blast x Becky G

Mountain Dew returns to the Super Bowl featuring Mountain Dew Baja Blast with a refreshing twist on its tropical lime flavor. This year also marks Mountain Dew's brand character – the Mountain Dude – first Super Bowl commercial as he inspires fans to gather with friends, cheer on their favorite team and have a damn good time. And the fun doesn't stop there – more surprises and special appearances to come as the Super Bowl approaches!

"Nothing hits like an ice-cold Mountain Dew Baja Blast and good times with my crew," said Becky G. "Partnering with a brand that knows how to bring the energy and get the party started feels like a perfect fit. Prepárate para el, Super Bowl LIX—¡vamos a pasarla increíble!"

