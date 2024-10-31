Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mountain Dew, MTN DEW

Mountain Dew Reveals The 2024 Voo-Doo Secret Flavor

Mountain Dew has taken the time to reveal the secret flavor in this year's Voo-Doo release, and you might already know what it is

Article Summary Mountain Dew unveils 2024 Voo-Doo flavor: Pink Fruit Candy, guessed by fans on Reddit.

Voo-Doo flavor available for a limited time, perfect for Halloween enthusiasts.

First-ever Voo-Doo Froster launched at Circle K, with a collectible cup offer.

Experience Mountain Dew's unique mystery taste this spooky season!

Mountain Dew decided on Halloween to reveal the secret flavor for their 2024 Voo-Doo campaign, and some of you might already know what the flavor is. There have been several guesses online from people taking a stab at what they think it might be this time around, ranging from kiwi to strawberry to red-orange. Well, as it turns out, the flavor is actually Pink Fruit Candy, which a couple of people on Reddit managed to figure out in a roundabout way. The flavor is still out there on the market but will be going away very soon, as it's only available this time of year. So best of luck to those of you who have enjoyed in in snagging a small supply before it vanishes.

MTN DEW Voo-Dew 2024

It's about that time of year, spooky season! For the sixth year in a row and back by popular demand, Mountain Dew is bringing back its much-anticipated Halloween tradition by releasing an all-new mystery flavor of MTN DEW Voo-Dew. Each year, MTN DEW Voo-Dew takes thrill seekers on an epic taste adventure by merging a mystery treat with the refreshing citrus kick of Mountain Dew, to unleash a daring new flavor that inspires fans to gather with their crew for a damn good time during the Halloween season.

For the first time ever, fans can enjoy the MTN DEW Voo-Dew mystery flavor in a frozen format when visiting Circle K locations nationwide. Mountain Dew has exclusively partnered with Circle K to introduce a Froster version of MTN DEW Voo-Dew – an extra special treat for fans to indulge in throughout the Halloween season. Along with the exclusive new offering at Circle K, fans can purchase a color-changing collectible MTN DEW Voo-Dew Froster cup for $7.99, which includes their first fill for free. The cup also comes with a glow-in-the-dark lid and a hybrid straw and shoe charm.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!