Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe

Sonic The Hedgehog Speed Cafe Announces Pop-Up in Georgia

Sonic The Hedgehog Speed Cafe is making a return with another pop-up location, as one will be in Georgia for a few weeks in January

Article Summary Sonic The Hedgehog Speed Cafe pops up in Chamblee, Georgia, with a unique menu and immersive decor.

The pop-up collaboration features SEGA and Secret Sauce Society's Andy Nguyen, Kevin Seo, and Phillip Huynh.

Enjoy Sonic-themed foods like Sonic's Chili Dog and Knuckles Sandwich, plus character-inspired drinks.

Get exclusive Sonic merchandise at Georgia's first Sonic The Hedgehog Speed Cafe, open for a limited time.

SEGA announced the latest pop-up version of the Sonic The Hedgehog Speed Cafe is coming to Georgia later this month. These have popped up before at specific events and for fun, including back at SDCC 2024. The new location will be in Chamblee (5460 Peachtree Blvd. Suite B), opening up on January 18, and will be around for a couple of weeks to offer locals a special menu catered to the iconic video game and now film franchise. You can read more about it below before the launch.

Sonic The Hedgehog Speed Cafe – Chamblee, Georgia

This iteration of the nostalgic pop-up will be the newest location of the exclusive collaboration between gaming brand SEGA and Secret Sauce Society's Andy Nguyen, Kevin Seo, and Phillip Huynh. This will be the fifth pop-up shop for the experiential restaurant and the first location in Georgia. New menu items for the Georgia location include Rouge's Kickin' Chicken Sando with fried chicken, pimento cheese, and special sauce on a brioche sandwich bun; Chaos Spear Fries topped with marinara sauce, pepperoni, and cheese; and Drop Dash Cookies, decadent blue deep-fried Oreos.

The bright eatery will make visitors feel as if they are walking into Sonic the Hedgehog's universe with decor reminiscent of the iconic world. The menu features items based on the franchise such as Sonic's Classic Chili Dog; spicy fried chicken Knuckles Sandwich; Piko Piko Tenders; and sides including Golden Ring onion rings; Fast Fries, an homage to Sonic's speed; and the Green Hill Vegan Chili Cup. Drinks inspired by characters include the Blue Blur blueberry slush (Sonic); Smashing Echidna fruit punch slush (Knuckles); Team Dark mocha milkshake (Shadow); and the Sweet Amy strawberry milkshake (Amy Rose). Each Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe order will come in custom-designed packaging featuring everyone's favorite characters, and visitors will be able to purchase Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe merchandise exclusive to the Georgia location, including T-shirts, hats and crewneck sweatshirts.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!