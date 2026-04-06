Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: BuzzBallz, Lemonade

BuzzBallz Creates Giant Traveling Late-Night Lemonade Stand

BuzzBallz will have something special for Spring Break goers this month as they'll have a giant traveling lemonade stand for late night drinks

Article Summary BuzzBallz unveils a massive 10-foot Pink Lemonsqueezy Lemonade Stand for late-night Spring Break fun

This adults-only mobile pop-up serves premixed cocktails and exclusive merch in California, Arizona, and Texas

Score custom BuzzBallz totes packed with essentials, plus limited-edition loungewear with Cole Poska

Catch the one-night BuzzBallz Lemonade Stand at top party spots between 11pm and 1am this April

Sazerac is trying a little something new for BuzzBallz over Spring Break, as they have made a giant BuzzBallz Lemonade Stand that will travel to a few locations. Dubbed the Pink Lemonsqueezy One Night Lemonade Stand, the adults-only mobile pop-up stand will be selling their single-serve premixed cocktails, not only for people getting out and partying at night, but also to kick off lemonade season. What's more, the massive stand will also come with an array of branded items to buy, just in case you're looking for a new hat, shirt, shorts, ot other items. We have more details from the company below about where you can find it, as they'll be traveling to California, Arizona, and Texas.

Snag a Late-Night Lemonade From The Giant BuzzBallz Lemonade Stand

From Sazerac:

Equal parts neon spectacle and after-hours sip stop, this 10-foot, 3,000-pound spherical stand on wheels is modeled after the brand's iconic round shape, complete with a giant "pull tab" on top. Rolling in select cities for one-night-only pop-ups from 11pm to 1am, the stand trades sunny afternoons for city nightlife, bringing BuzzBallz' newest pink lemonade flavor to life. Guests can sip Pink Lemonsqueezy, score exclusive merch and grab custom totes stocked with late-night essentials including phone chargers, gum, mouthwash, and snacks.

To bring the same big stand energy home, BuzzBallz is partnering with digital creator Cole Poska ​( @spaceboycole ​ ) for a limited-edition I​ Heart​Ballz Pink Lemonsqueezy loungewear drop. Featuring oversized hoodies, lounge sets, and boxers, the collection is designed for maximum comfort while keeping the bold spirit of the stand alive. Wear the gear loud and proud, because one night is never enough when you truly Heart Ballz. The Pink Lemonsqueezy One Night Lemonade Stand tour is headed to the following cities (11pm–1am):

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