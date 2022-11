Check Out Our Lucca Comics & Games 2022 Gallery

A couple of weeks ago, we had the chance to go check out the Lucca Comics & Games 2022 festival in Lucca, Italy, where we spent a few days enjoying the event.

Over the course of a week, we ran through the small Italian village, getting a chance to check out not only all of the events they had planned for several days, but also took in a lot of the city as well. Here's a gallery of some of the sights and sounds from the first day to the last.