Coca-Cola Creations Reveals New K-Wave Zero Sugar Flavor

Have you ever wanted Coca-Cola infused with K-Pop? Such a things has been made with Coca-Cola Creations as they debut the new K-Wave flavor.

Coca-Cola Creations has introduced a new flavor this week infused with the power of K-Pop, as K-Wave Zero Sugar makes its debut. This new limited-edition flavor was made not just for fans of the genre but also for bands and groups who play the music. The company has joined forces with three groups—Stray Kids, ITZY, and NMIXX, as well as the founder of JYP Entertainment, J.Y. Park—to create special experiences revolving around the flavor for fans to enjoy. For the next few months, you'll see a new K-Pop anthem song, a music video, AI experiences, a live concert taking place in June, and a new apparel line launched by designer Privacy Policy. We have more info about the new flavor below.

Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar

Unlocking the shared experience of Real Magic, Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar creates an electrifying universe that brings K-fans and idols together to celebrate the unique expression of every unrivalled devotion. When fans open a can of Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar, they will experience the excitement they felt when they first became a K-Pop fan. With every sip of Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar, fans will recognize the refreshing, Coca-Cola taste infused with a burst of fruity-flavored K-Pop magic. In addition to the new limited-edition flavor, three of the hottest K-Pop groups, Stray Kids, ITZY, and NMIXX, as well as the founder of JYP Entertainment, J.Y. Park, have created unexpected experiences for devoted fans. As part of this exciting collaboration, the groups have teamed up to drop the ultimate K- Pop anthem song and music video called "Like Magic," produced by J.Y. Park. The full song and video will be available on JYP Entertainment's YouTube channel.

As part of the song and video drop, fans have the chance to embark on the "Like Magic" Fan Music Video AI Experience, an AI-powered journey allowing fans to immerse themselves directly into the vibrant world of a K-Pop music video, sharing the screen with their idols. Coming soon to the Digital Experience, fans can personalize their cameo by embedding their voice, name, and face into various segments of the K-Wave anthem song music video, "Like Magic." Once finished, users can easily download and share their personalized music video cameo with friends on social media. Bringing these unexpected moments to life, Coca-Cola Creations will host an epic K-Wave concert <Inkigayo> on June 2nd. The live event will showcase an impressive lineup of talented artists from JYP Entertainment and other K-Pop sensations, including performances from Stray Kids, ITZY, and NMIXX. Check back on Coca-Cola channels for more details to come.

