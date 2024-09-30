Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: Endless Universe, Shadow of the Endless, titan books

Endless Universe Will Receive New Novel: Shadow Of The Endless

Titan Books has confirmed a new Endless Universe novel is on the way, as Shadow of the Endless will arrive in mid-October

Written by Stephen Gaskell, the novel delves into Amplitude Studios’ sci-fi franchise.

The story follows young Pilgrim Sewa Eze as she uncovers a sinister plot on Raia.

Shadow of the Endless will be available online for $9 and in bookstores for $18 on October 15.

Titan Books confirmed a new Endless Universe book is on the way, as they announced Shadow of the Endless will be arriving next month. This new novel was written by Stephen Gaskell, as it offers a brand-new look into the world of Amplitude Studios' sci-fi franchise, which includes Endless Space, Endless Legend, and Endless Dungeon. This particular story puts you in the footsteps of a young pilgrim who comes across a strange device that points to something far more sinister happening on Raia. This is a thick story, coming in at 384 pages, as you're getting a story that even Young adult readers can enjoy. We have more info on the book for you below, as it will be released on October 15, both online for $9 on specific websites and in bookstores for $18.

Shadow of the Endless

Persecuted for their worship of the Endless—an ancient, galactic-spanning race of god-like power who disappeared eons past—the Pilgrims escaped the world of Raia almost a century ago, fleeing the despotic rule of the United Empire in a dozen space-faring fleets. Young Pilgrim Sewa Eze wants nothing more than to become a caver and head into the depths of deserted moons, asteroids, and worlds to secure whatever the fleet needs: precious resources, Endless relics, and even Dust. However, when she discovers a strange device deep in the ice of the comet they shelter on, it becomes clear dark forces are afoot. Selected for a leadership role at the Ceremony of Duties, she must reassess her life, beginning with finding the traitor in their ranks who threatens her entire fleet's existence. The course of Sewa's life changes forever as she is forced to confront treachery, discover the secrets of the ancient past, and travel to the very heart of the tyrannical United Empire.

