From One Side Of San Diego Comic-Con 2023 To The Other, In Video

Jeremy Konrad has, very kindly, recorded a From One Side Of The Show To The Other video, for San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

I'm not at San Diego Comic-Con this week, (though I do my level best to make it look like I am). I haven't been for a few years, though I did make it to the Thanksgiving event in 2021. Thankfully Bleeding Cool has plenty of presence at the show, courtesy of regular staff writers for the site, including one Jeremy Konrad. Who has, very kindly, done his best impression of me and has recorded his very own From One Side Of The Show To The Other video, for San Diego Comic-Con 2023. Which means that I get to enjoy the experience of almost being there, just as some of you do with my videos. Jeremy Konrad, however is a much better cameraman than me. with better tech as well. Not quite as juddery and blurry as you might expect from when I do it…

This year the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have seen some movie and TV presentations, events and opportunities withdrawn from the show, but there appears to be plenty to take its place. As even, the show could fill this place five times over if it wanted, and there were already lines outside the show to get onto the showfloor in the morning. It doesn't need a full Hall H to inspire that kind of dedication when San Diego Comic-Con is involved.

San Diego Comic-Con has been held annually in San Diego, California, since 1970 and was originally founded as the Golden State Comic Book Convention in 1970 by a group of San Diegans that included Shel Dorf, Richard Alf, Ken Krueger, Ron Graf, and Mike Towry. It is a five-day event that runs from Wednesday evening to Sunday during July. From 2010 and each year afterwards, it filled the San Diego Convention Center full with over 130,000 attendees.

Zoe Thorogood tweets "Feeling v overwhelmed but grateful right now. I drew this comic cover crying on the floor of my apartment 2 years ago so it's pretty funny seeing it this size in the middle of San Diego Comic Con. I never would've expected this. Wild"

