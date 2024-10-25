Posted in: Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, YouTube | Tagged: from one side of the show to the other, mcm

From One Side Of The Show To The Other at MCM London October 2024

Welcome to From One Side Of The Show To The Other for MCM London Comic Con October 2024... the jiggly, shavy video runaround you love!

Article Summary Discover the excitement of MCM London Comic Con October 2024 with massive crowds and vibrant cosplay.

Explore the rise in gaming influence at the show with a strong presence from the EGX factor.

Jim Zub extends his creative role with Conan, as Alison Sampson makes a mark at Marvel Comics.

A look into pop culture's unpredictability at the ExCel's Pop Culture Summit, and comic awards buzz.

Welcome to From One Side Of The Show To The Other for MCM London Comic Con October 2024… I am sitting in the press room, hiding from the throng, with a young chap from BBC Newsbeat. And what a throng. This is the Friday, usually, traditionally, the quiet day. But there are no such traditions being held today, I expect Saturday will be a real mosh pit as people with jobs or at school get to come…

… so the Ghosts line was huge, there seems to be more cosplay in this show than ever, and the EGX factor has bumped up the gaming massively. Artists Allery seems a little more subdued than in recent years, but I am looking forward to what tomorrow brings. A Pop Culture Summit being held in the rafter of the ExCel building seemed to be concerned more than no one know what is coming next, but I always find that the most exciting thing of all.

Jim Zub has signed for another four years as lead creator on Conan The Barbarian with Heroic Signatures, a role he never thought he'd get after the Marvel Comics run and something he couldn't have conceived as even possible when he was younger. Kevin Maguire is just chilling after visiting the Superman set. Alison Sampson may be the first female British writer employed by Marvel Comics… can anyone think of another? I don't think Posy Simmonds ever wrote Wolverine. Bryan Talbot is not too happy with Zoop. And according to Joel Meadows, it seems that Bleeding Cool came second in the Tripwire Awards for Best Comics Website last night. What came first? Tripwire did. I want to see the hanging chads on that one. Okay, it's time to get back in there. If you see me around, say hi.

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

