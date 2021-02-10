Gay Burger Opens in LA, SF, NYC Brainchild of Elijah Daniel

Finally, boring straight-people meat has met its match! Burgers just got a lot more gay, thanks to Elijah Daniel (aka Lil Phag), comedian, author, recording artist, and out-and-proud gay figure. At least, the ones in San Fransisco, Los Angeles, and New York City did…for now. His new burger chain Gay Burger opened today for delivery in the three cities, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to support the Los Angeles LBGT Center for Homeless Youth.

The restaurant is a virtual kitchen, meaning it's delivery only (via Postmates, DoorDash, and UberEats), with ordering only accessible via the apps. As for the non-virtual kitchen space, Gay Burger approached existing restaurant kitchens to house operations, like a "side hustle." While there are no plans to open an in-person Gay Burger facade, that doesn't stop the food from arriving at your door fresh, delicious, and gay AF.

The Gay Burger menu includes burgers with super gay names like "Love Me Daddy," "Beef Me Up, Scotty," and the chicken sandwich, "I Like Chicks." So, would you like that with a side of gay fries, or extremely gay fries?

Being in one of the privileged gay cities, I decided to order dinner and support my local gays… and I'm officially declaring 2021 the year of the gays. Not because Gay Burger exists now, but because a little gay saves everything, right? I love that the idea of this exists, and I'd love to say this burger blew my mind…but it didn't. It was good, but comparable to In-N-Out, albeit with thicker, juicier meat and better fries – yes, they are thicc where In-n-out's are straight up matchstick…but that's a matter of preference. Is it worth the trendy price tag for just a step above drive-thru, even if it's for gay charities? I personally will probably not be ordering again, but if I'm with friends and they're ordering anyway, gay fries all day, I say.

My personal recommendation is to get a burger of your choice, eat it while dancing around your apartment to Cher's Believe, and donate to LBGTQ charities…but if you must get the trendy burger (that's not delivery from Hamburger Mary's), beef me up, Scotty. Kudos to Elijah Daniel for making the world gayer and delivering gay burgers to the masses. Now, about those gay tacos…