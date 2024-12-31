Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills

General Mills Brings Kelce's & Watt's Together For New Ads

General Mills has launched a new set of ads leading up to the big game this year, as the Kelce's and the Watt's hang out and snack together

General Mills has launched a new set of ads this month leading up to "The Big Game" this year, as two football families come together and snack. The new ads feature Donna Kelce, Jason Kelce, and Kylie Kelce, along with T.J. Watt and J.J. Watt, hanging out and having several products from the company's line of snacks, trying to get you to eat them during what remains of the current football season, leading up to the Super Bowl happening this February. We have a couple of the ads here and quotes from several people involved about the campaign, as we're sure there will be a bigger ad in about six weeks.

"For the past two years, the Watt and Kelce families have been our MVPs, helping us create unforgettable experiences that connect consumers to our products in meaningful ways, from the Watt brothers' Old El Paso taco creations, to the Kelce's one-of-a-kind Kelce Mix cereal, and Donna's beloved Pillsbury recipes," said Dayna Needham, Manager, Brand Experience, Portfolio and Division Events at General Mills. "Now, we're inviting football fans to share their game day superstitions and traditions, to ensure everyone wins on game day."

"While we play on different sides of the ball and rep different teams, it was fun to come together with Jason to share our families' superstitions," said Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt. "Whether that's playing on the field or sharing Old El Paso tacos in the kitchen, we both come from families who agree that the real win is spending time together — and bringing the best snacks."

In the Kelce household, game day starts with a bowl of a favorite General Mills cereal — even if Jason's the only one replicating the Lucky Charms bite-by-bite play from the last game to help ensure a victory. "For years, I had the same game day routine, but now that I'm tuning in from home, my ritual is fueling up with the family and enjoying time together," said former Philadelphia lineman Jason Kelce. "It's been so special to share my family's love for football over my childhood favorite foods. There's nothing like starting game day with a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and getting to wear sweatpants all day – it's the ultimate comfort combo."

"On or off the field, we love cheering on our favorite players and eating our favorite snacks," said Kylie Kelce, "To fuel our football fun, I make sure to have our favorite General Mills cereals ready for the family to start the day and keep easy and delicious snacks like Chex Mix on hand, too. And with Jason home with us this season, we go through them fast."

