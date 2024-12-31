Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: bluey, general mills

General Mills Has Released a New Cereal Based on Bluey

In case you and your kids need extra Bluey to wake up to in the morning, General Mills now has a cereal based on the series

General Mills revealed a number of new cereals on the way in 2025, and among them is a new one based on the popular kid's series Bluey. The company has made a new lightly sweetened corn cereal, with a hint of blue coloring to each piece, which comes in a box featuring Bluey and Bingo on the front. This is basically the same as any cereal aimed at kids that we've seen since the '50s, only this one features the latest craze in their lives. We have the official details about the cereal below from the official product description, as it's available in stores now.

Bluey Cereal

Bluey Cereal makes mornings fun and wholesome for the whole family! Inspired by the beloved animated pup, Bluey, these crisp, lightly sweetened corn cereal puffs bring a breakfast-time adventure to every bite. Parents will also love that each serving has a good source of calcium, 21g of whole grain (at least 48g recommended daily), 12 vitamins and minerals, and no synthetic colors. Pour a bowl with milk as part of a balanced kids breakfast. Add some Bluey Cereal to homemade cereal bars or snack mix recipes. Pack some crispy cereal puffs as a school snack. Or enjoy the cereal by the handful while watching episodes of Bluey. Whether you make this cereal a part of family mornings or playtime snacks, General Mills breakfast cereals spread goodness from kids to grown-ups.

CORN CEREAL: Deliciously crispy corn puffs inspired by the beloved animated pup, Bluey; Kids' game featuring Bluey and Bingo on the back of the package

WHOLESOME START: Every serving is a good source of calcium, with 12 vitamins and minerals, and no synthetic colors

WHOLE GRAIN: 21g of whole grain per serving (at least 48g recommended daily)

EASY BREAKFAST ADDITION: Serve this lightly sweetened corn cereal with milk as part of a kids breakfast; Enjoy some as a crispy school snack or while watching episodes of Bluey

