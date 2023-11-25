Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged:

General Mills Releases Multiple Geeky Holiday Food Products

General Mills has released new holiday items with a geek theme to them, with items for Elf and Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch returns with a festive Christmas cookie taste.

LÄRABAR introduces Gingerbread flavor just in time for holiday feasting.

Pillsbury and Betty Crocker launch seasonal cookie doughs and mixes.

General Mills has released several new holiday and Christmas-themed foods recently, all of them having a bit of geeky charm to them. The big one on the list is the new limited-edition Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer cereal, as they harken back to the holiday classic TV movie. They also released a couple of new items tied to the film Elf, and while Will Ferrell isn't on the box, he might as well be, as they used his silhouette for the promotion of it. We have more info on some of the geekier food items released for the holidays, as well as other Christmas-related items you can find in stores now.

Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch: An exciting holiday twist on your favorite breakfast cereal, Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch cereal is returning to shelves to give you that classic Christmas cookie taste in every square.



An exciting holiday twist on your favorite breakfast cereal, Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch cereal is returning to shelves to give you that classic Christmas cookie taste in every square. LÄRABAR Gingerbread: The holidays wouldn't be the holidays without gingerbread, and we've put the LÄRABAR spin on this festive treat! Simple ingredients: Cinnamon, ginger, and allspice bring the zing, and a splash of vanilla guarantees a smooth finish. Break out the cookie cutters; Gingerbread is in season!



The holidays wouldn't be the holidays without gingerbread, and we've put the LÄRABAR spin on this festive treat! Simple ingredients: Cinnamon, ginger, and allspice bring the zing, and a splash of vanilla guarantees a smooth finish. Break out the cookie cutters; Gingerbread is in season! Pillsbury Seasonal Shapes (Tree, Snowman, Reindeer): Nothing kicks off the holidays more than the return of the fan-favorite Pillsbury Tree, Snowman, and Reindeer Sugar Cookie Doughs. Perfect for a simple and festive treat that the whole family will enjoy, these varieties are on shelves for a limited time and are sure to be a hit wherever the season takes you.



Nothing kicks off the holidays more than the return of the fan-favorite Pillsbury Tree, Snowman, and Reindeer Sugar Cookie Doughs. Perfect for a simple and festive treat that the whole family will enjoy, these varieties are on shelves for a limited time and are sure to be a hit wherever the season takes you. NEW: Betty Crocker Buddy the Elf Hat Sugar Cookie Mix Kit: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Elf movie with this new cookie kit that gives you everything you need to create Buddy the Elf treats! Based on the most highly loved holiday movie, it's destined to be your next family seasonal activity. This kit includes a cookie cutter, green sugar cookie mix, and yellow frosting.

