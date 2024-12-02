General Mills To Bring Back Twinkles and a Friends Cereal

Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cereal, friends, general mills, Twinkles

General Mills has revealed two different nostalgic cereals being released this month, one tied to a TV show and the other harkening back to the '60s. First off, the company will be bringing back Twinkles, which if you're not aware of what they are, that's totally okay since they really haven't been made in over 50 years. They're basically toasted corn cereal as they and other companies have made in the past, only these have a vanilla and butter cookie flavor that are shaped like stars (that twinkle, get it?), with a magical elephant mascot that goes by the same name. Meanwhile, the company is doing a '90s throwback of sorts with a Friends cereal, this one being flakes that taste like a vanilla bean latte. They never made this before, it's a one-off for a limited time, with its own Pivot game on the back of the box. We have more details on both cereals below, as they are available starting this week.

Friends Cereal

General Mills and Warner Bros. are teaming up to release Friends Cereal – a limited-edition, Central-Perk-inspired offering that celebrates 30 years of the beloved sitcom. But no need for a break here! As an ode to the famous hangout spot, Friends Cereal is a crunchy, flaked cereal flavored with hints of coffee and vanilla to create the perfectly comforting, barista-level vanilla bean latte experience – perfect to add some coffee-flavored goodness to your morning or to cozy up on the couch with your own group of besties.

Twinkles

Taking a journey back to cereal aisles of the 1960s, General Mills is bringing back its beloved Twinkles cereal. The star-shaped sweetened corn cereal boasts a vanilla and butter cookie flavor, featuring its original, iconic elephant character and vintage, packaging elements to tap into all the retro vibes.

