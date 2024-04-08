Posted in: Amazon Studios, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Fallout, Grubhub, Red Rocket Café

Grubhub & Amazon Partner For Special Fallout Nuka-Blast Meal

Grubhub and Amazon have come together to serve up a special burger as part of the release of Fallout, happening in LA and NYC.

Grubhub announced this morning they have partnered with Amazon to produce a special Fallout Nuka-Blast Meal as part of the promotion for the new TV series. As you can see from the image below, this comes in a special box with a branded burger, fallout fries, and a flavored Nuka Cola. There is one slight catch to all of this, as you might suspect. You can only order it on April 11 on Grubhub from the Nuka-World Café, and you can only get it in New York City or Los Angeles. We have more details below and a couple quotes from the announcement. If you happen to be in the area, let us know how it tastes.

Fallout Nuka-Blast Burger Meal

The Nuka-Blast Burger Meal comes complete with the Nuka-Blast Burger, a side of fries and the iconic Nuka-Cola Victory SPECIAL RELEASE from Jones Soda. Inspired by the Nuka-World theme park before the Great War, Grubhub's take on the meal will help consumers experience the show in real-life while satisfying their hottest cravings. The burger gets its distinctive heat from ingredients such as Calabrian chilis, fire-roasted jalapeño peppers, cayenne spices, and a specially crafted spicy dipping sauce made with ghost chili peppers. Fries are there as the perfect pairing to help handle the spice. Nuka-Cola Victory SPECIAL RELEASE peach mango soda is the ultimate thirst-quenching flavor for any Fallout fanatic.

"The launch of the limited-edition Nuka-Blast Burger Meal is just one example of how we are continually providing one-of-a-kind experiences for our customers," stated Marnie Kain, Vice President of Brand at Grubhub. "Through our 'Tune In & Takeout' partnership, in collaboration with Amazon Prime and Prime Video, we deliver even more relevance, value and out-of-this-world experiences to both Grubhub and Prime members, which is what Grubhub is all about."

"The exclusive Nuka-Blast Burger Meal is just one of the ways we are excited to expand our ongoing Grubhub relationship. Fallout has a robust history of notable recipes and fan-favorite food items from the franchise, and we feel that Grubhub and Prime Video are bringing this innovative offer to life in an explosive way!" stated Greg Coleman, Head of Integrated Marketing, Amazon MGM Studios.

