Hershey's Announces 2026 Valentine's Day Lineup With Peanuts

Hershey's has revealed the chocolates they are launching for Valentine’s Day 2026, including a few items tied to the comic strip Peanuts

The Hershey Company has unveiled several new items launching for Valentine's Day 2026, including some new items with Snoopy from Peanuts. The company has added Snoopy to the packaging of a few items, specifically a few different versions of Hershey's Kisses, so Peanuts fans have a new set of treats to share with friends or keep for themselves. As well as a few new items from their lineup of candies including Jolly Rancher, Reese's, Twizzlers, and Kit Kat. We have the full lineup below as you shoudl start seeing them on shelves shortly.

Hershey's Valentines Day 2026

Jolly Rancher Awesome Reds Gummies Pouch: This vibrant Jolly Rancher mix features fan-favorite red flavors including cherry, watermelon, strawberry, pomegranate and fruit punch. The ultimate pop of festive color and flavor, perfect for sharing (or keeping!) this Valentine's Day.

This vibrant Jolly Rancher mix features fan-favorite red flavors including cherry, watermelon, strawberry, pomegranate and fruit punch. The ultimate pop of festive color and flavor, perfect for sharing (or keeping!) this Valentine's Day. Reese's Peanut Butter Mini Hearts Unwrapped Pouch: These bite-sized, poppable hearts are filled with creamy Reese's peanut butter and coated in smooth milk chocolate. Packaged in a convenient, resealable pouch, they are ideal for snacking, sharing or topping Valentine's desserts.

These bite-sized, poppable hearts are filled with creamy Reese's peanut butter and coated in smooth milk chocolate. Packaged in a convenient, resealable pouch, they are ideal for snacking, sharing or topping Valentine's desserts. Kit Kat Friendship Exchange Milk Chocolate Bears Snack Size: Add a touch of bear-y sweet charm to celebrations with these adorable bear-shaped treats. Each crisp wafer and milk chocolate bite comes individually wrapped with a built-in "to/from" tag, making them an easy and delightful option for classroom exchanges or small gestures of appreciation.

Add a touch of bear-y sweet charm to celebrations with these adorable bear-shaped treats. Each crisp wafer and milk chocolate bite comes individually wrapped with a built-in "to/from" tag, making them an easy and delightful option for classroom exchanges or small gestures of appreciation. New Twizzlers Twists Friendship Exchange Snack Size: Bring chewy, fruity fun to any Valentine's moment. Each twist includes its own "to/from" wrapper, making them a simple, playful choice for classmates or friends.

Bring chewy, fruity fun to any Valentine's moment. Each twist includes its own "to/from" wrapper, making them a simple, playful choice for classmates or friends. New Reese's & Kit Kat Shapes Snack Size Assortment: If we know anything about our shapes, it's that our fans absolutely LOVE them. That's why we brought two of our most-loved shapes together – Reese's Hearts and Kit Kat Bears.

If we know anything about our shapes, it's that our fans absolutely LOVE them. That's why we brought two of our most-loved shapes together – Reese's Hearts and Kit Kat Bears. Hershey's Kisses & More with Snoopy & Friends: Those with an affinity for the famous beagle and the rest of the Peanuts characters will adore these ready-to-gift varieties From friendship exchanges to family gatherings, Hershey has an array of charming, ready-to-gift offerings to share with classmates, coworkers, friends, and loved ones this season.

