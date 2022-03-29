SEGA & General Mills Are Releasing Sonic The Hedgehog Cereal

You can tell the promotion machine for Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is in full swing as SEGA and General Mills are releasing a brand new cereal. Much like Ghostbusters, Ninja Turtles, and Star Wars before it, there will be a new cereal hitting store shelves with a crispy cereal/fluffy marshmallow combination. Only this one will be Sonic-themes as the crisp will be golden rings and the marshmallows will be the Chaos Emeralds and the Spin Dash move. There's also a brand of fruit snacks being released as well, both of which will be coming out this week to line up with the film's release on April 8th, 2022. We have more info on the cereal below from today's announcement as this will only be around for a limited time.

Now fans can collect gold rings just like the Blue Blur with a new honey-flavored, ring-shaped cereal, complete with Chaos Emerald and Spin Dash marshmallows, as well as a fun back-of-the-box activity for a speedy way to start the day. The partnership also includes brand new Sonic the Hedgehog fruit snacks, which come in a variety of shapes and flavors for speedsters on the go.

"Our goal is to create holistic brand experiences for our consumers, and we're so excited to be able to join SEGA to extend the ways that families can engage with the beloved Sonic the Hedgehog this spring," said Katie Wong, head of Ideas & Partnerships for General Mills. "By bringing Sonic into the cereal and fruit snacks aisles, we're able to bring together favorites of both kids and parents, alike."

"General Mills is one of the foremost brands in the food industry — especially when it comes to youth-focused products, so we're thrilled to partner up with them," said Michael Cisneros, Senior Manager of Licensing at SEGA of America. "This partnership is a really fun and creative way to integrate some iconic aspects of the Sonic games into a whole new product line, and we're excited to introduce it to Sonic fans."