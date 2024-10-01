Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: jack in the box, Red Bull

Jack In The Box & Red Bull Create New Gamer Meal With Giveaway

Jack In The Box has partnered up with Red Bull for a brand new gamer meal, while also offering the chance to win some gamer gear

Article Summary Jack in the Box and Red Bull launch the Red Bull Gaming Box with a unique mix of tacos and fries for gamers.

Custom-designed Red Bull can included in the Gaming Box, perfect for quenching your thirst during long play sessions.

Sweepstakes until October 30, 2024, for a chance to win a custom PC tower featuring both brands.

Available in-store, online, and on third-party delivery apps; pricing varies by location.

Jack in the Box announced that they have formed a brand-new partnership with Red Bull for the all-new Red Bull Gaming Box. As you can see here, it's a bit of everything, which is about how some gamers like it, as you're getting a combination of regular fries and curly fries, along with two different kinds of tacos and a custom-designed Red Bull can for your drink. What's more, they're holding a sweepstakes until the end of October for you to try and win a custom PC tower decked out in images from both parties. We have the finer details of the combo meal and the new contest for you below, as they'll both be available until October 30, 2024.

Jack in the Box x Red Bull

Don't miss your chance to join Gamer Jack's Twitch stream and experience this epic esports showdown! This action-packed event features top teams competing in high-stakes matches, showcasing their skills, and who knows—Gamer Jack might even drop some munchies along the way. And while you're at it, fuel up with the all-new, limited edition Red Bull Gaming Box—your perfect combo of energy and munchies! Inside this epic Gaming Box, you'll find:

Two Tacos: One for each hand—because multitasking is key!

One for each hand—because multitasking is key! Thirteen Tiny Tacos: One for every hour you'll spend pwning n00bs after chowing down.

One for every hour you'll spend pwning n00bs after chowing down. Hot n' Salty Fries & Seasoned Curly Fries: Perfect for sharing with your NPC buddies (or not—we won't judge!).

Perfect for sharing with your NPC buddies (or not—we won't judge!). An Exclusively-Designed Red Bull Can: To wash it all down in style.

The Red Bull Gaming Box is available in-store, online, on third-party delivery, or on the Jack app until November 10th. Whether you're raiding, ranking up, or just vibing in-game, the Red Bull Gaming Box has the XP boost you need. Pricing may vary by location. Let's go!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!