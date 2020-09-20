JH Moncrieff, Cruise Ship Killers & the Need for Empathy in True Crime

This episode Jason is joined by Castle of Horror castmate Julia Guzman to chat with JH Moncrieff, whose book City of Ghosts won the 2018 Kindle Book Review Award for Best Horror/Suspense. She won Harlequin's international search for "the next Gillian Flynn" and her horror book Monsters in Our Wake was a TOP Amazon horror bestseller. But a lot of people know her as the resident writer/commentator on the True Crime Network show Cruise Ship Killers.

Cruise Ship Killers is a true crime show that covers real mishaps aboard cruise ships, not always involving killers, but often. Moncrieff explains how she got the plum role she takes in the show: commenting on the action in segments throughout the series. She explains the process of shooting the show, sometimes up to four episodes a day. The writer also talks about her new book Mask of Ghosts, new this Summer. Mask of Ghosts is the most recent in the "world-traveling psychic thriller" GhostWriters series.

Kate and Jackson—the girl who talks to ghosts and the Protector—are back in a fifth supernatural mystery.No good deed goes unpunished.Roxi thought the Balinese mask would make the perfect gift for her brother Jackson and his girlfriend Kate. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly curse was part of the package.A young woman slaughtered during a massacre haunts the mask. Her spirit wants revenge, and she's determined Roxi is the only one who can get it for her.To free his sister from the mask's curse, Jackson must travel to Bali with Kate to solve the mystery behind the woman's murder. They've tangled with their share of angry ghosts in the past, but this one will pose the greatest threat yet.Can they save Roxi from the vengeful spirit before more blood is spilled and Jackson's sister is lost forever?This fifth installment of the award-winning GhostWriters series exposes the shadow lurking behind all that Balinese sunshine.

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the Castle of Horror Anthology series, and the author of Quest for the Nautilus: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His new horror series Surf Mystic, under the pseudonym Peyton Douglas, debuted with the novel Night of the Book Man this summer.