Jolly Rancher Heat Wave Gummies Unveiled As Latest Line

Those looking for some added spice in their candy will be happy to know that Jolly Rancher Heat Wave Gummies are available now

The Hershey Company has unveiled a new flavor line of Jolly Rancher candies, allowing you to thrill your spicy taste buds with Jolly Rancher Heat Wave Gummies. The new product brings several flavors you already know from thje line, but gives them a little kick with some sweet and spicy heat flavoring. What's more, they have partnered with VeeFriends for a special box release, all of which we have more details of below.

Jolly Rancher Heat Wave Gummies

Jolly Rancher Heat Wave Gummies, a tantalizing blend of sweet and spicy flavors set to transform the world of gummy candy. As interest in multisensory experiences is on the rise, Jolly Rancher is leading the pack as one of the first national gummy brands to add a spicy twist on a sweet treat. Inspired by the rising global trend of spicy and sweet flavor combinations in candy and snacking, these gummies shake up traditional snacking with chili-coated fruit flavors and bold heat.

VeeFriends Partnership

Jolly Rancher is set to expand its reach beyond the candy aisle with VeeFriends, a global entertainment company dedicated to creating a better world through its character universe. This partnership introduces an exclusive, first-look collector's box featuring the VeeFriends characters Sweet Swan and Hot Shot Hornet.

Each custom-designed box is packed with one bag of Jolly Rancher Heat Wave Gummies, one bag of classic Jolly Rancher Hard Candy, one bag of classic Jolly Rancher Gummies, and two collectible Super Stickers with the chance to collect a 1/1 Auto Super Sticker signed by VeeFriends creator, Gary Vaynerchuk. Fans will also receive a limited-edition comic card signed by artist, DJ Coffman. As a special bonus, collecting all four unique comics allows you to assemble a full-sized poster from the artwork on the back. The collector's box will be available for $29.99 during a special, first look Whatnot show on February 11, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

